Norman Powell Fractures Foot 10 Days After Trade From Blazers

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell has been adjusting to his new role with the Los Angeles Clippers after being traded on February 3.

However, according to sources, Powell has hit a setback after fracturing his foot.

The Clippers say Norm Powell has a fractured bone in his foot, and that there is no timetable for his return. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 13, 2022

In his first three games with his new team, Powell averaged 21 points per game along with four rebounds and three assists on 47.6% from the field.

With Powell’s injury, there is no timetable for his return. However, with a little less than two months left in the season, there is a possibility that Powell has played his last game with the Clippers this season.

However, with his contract extension he signed this offseason, Powell has four years left on his deal making an average of $18 million per year.

Now, the Clippers must regroup if they want to make it in the postseason. They sit eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 28-30 record.