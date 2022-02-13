Zach LaVine To See Specialist For Knee Injury

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is having a career year, but a knee injury could hold him back.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LaVine is heading to Los Angeles this week to meet with a specialist to further discuss and gain an evaluation on his knee.

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist for his left knee early this week, sources tell ESPN. LaVine has been dealing with recurring discomfort and will get further evaluation. He’s still planning to participate in All-Star Weekend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2022

Despite this setback, LaVine is planning on participating in the All-Star Game in Cleveland next Sunday.

LaVine has missed three of the Bulls’ last six games, including their last game Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last month against the Portland Trail Blazers, LaVine scored 20 points in a 130-116 win.

In 47 games this season, LaVine is averaging 24.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The Bulls are expected to make their first playoff appearance since 2017.

They hold a 36-21 record, sitting just one game back of the Miami Heat for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.