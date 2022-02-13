Former Blazer Pat Connaughton to Undergo Finger Surgery

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton fractured his finger Thursday against the Phoenix Suns and is opting for surgery.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand Monday and is expected to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2022

The surgery on the fourth metacarpal on his right hand will force him to miss Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Connaughton, 29, is averaging a career-best 10.1 points per game while shooting 40.7% from distance. He’s also grabbing 4.4 rebounds per game.

Connaughton has grown in each of his four seasons with the Bucks and was a key contributor on last year’s championship team. Before his tenure with the Bucks, Connaughton spent three seasons with the Blazers, mostly riding the bench.

Apart from Connaughton, the Bucks are expected to be without Brook Lopez, who has been out for all but one game this season, veteran point guard George Hill and Serge Ibaka, who was acquired last week in a four-team trade at the deadline.