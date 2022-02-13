Super Bowl Open Thread

We may be a basketball-oriented blog dedicated to the Portland Trail Blazers, but that doesn’t mean we can’t exclusively talk Blazers on here, right?

For Super Bowl Sunday, we can lift that idea for a couple of hours.

The NBA has taken a backseat Sunday, only holding two games today. The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Indiana Pacers. But both those games are final and have led us to tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last year, Portland-born Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat out fellow Portland native Mike Remmers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but this year no Portland-born players will partake in the big game.

So, if you’re looking for a reason to watch? Well, there’s commercials, a halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. And well... food!

Blazer’s Edge, enjoy the game tonight!