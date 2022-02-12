Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Knicks

Oops.

The message that the Portland Trail Blazers are supposed to be tanking and dropping games hasn’t hit home yet as the Blazers won their second game in a row, defeating the New York Knicks in come-from-behind fashion, 112-103.

Join Danny Marang as he takes a look at Saturday afternoon’s game that saw the Blazers go down 23 points at one point. Then they outscored the Knicks 35-11 in the 4th quarter. Behind another monster performance from Anfernee Simons (30 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds) and the addition/arrival/debut of wing Josh Hart (23 points, 2 assists) the Blazers outscored the Knicks 53-21 run over the final 16:55 of the game.

After wins against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers and lowly New York Knicks, the Blazers take on an absolute gauntlet over the next 5 games - the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. Thankfully for the Blazers, they have the All Star break sandwiched in between to break things up - but it’s probably safe to say after a couple of wins that Portland likely falls back in the standings in short order.

Doesn’t mean you don’t enjoy the wins when they come so hop on the show and have fun!

