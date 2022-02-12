Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the New York Knicks. The Blazers are coming off of an fun win over the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Knicks recently picked up a tight victory over the Golden State Warriors. Josh Hart is expected to get the start.

Saturday, February 12- 2:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out)

Knicks injuries: Derrick Rose (out), RJ Barrett (out), Luka Samanic (out), Nerlens Noel (day-to-day)

SBN Affiliate: Posting and Toasting

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!