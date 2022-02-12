Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the New York Knicks at the Moda Center for the fifth and final game of a long home stand. The Blazers come into this contest just after a win against the Los Angeles Lakers following six straight losses. The Knicks enter the matchup on the fifth game of a five game road trip where they are 1-3 so far.

Saturday, February 12- 2:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out)

Knicks injuries: Derrick Rose (out), RJ Barrett (out), Luka Samanic (out), Nerlens Noel (day-to-day)

SBN Affiliate: Posting and Toasting

What To Watch For

New guys. With Josh Hart and Elijah Hughes not currently listed on the injury report, we may see their Trail Blazers debut. Both players came over in trades from an eventful week of trades from the Blazers. How the two wings fit into the Blazers rotation and the roll they play going forward in the season will be the biggest question for their first appearance in red and black.

What Others Are Saying

Joe Flynn from Posting and Toasting recapped a shocking win for the Knicks over the Golden State Warriors.

The New York Knicks semi-shocked the basketball world Thursday night (Friday morning on the East Coast), handing the Warriors just their fifth loss of the season, 116-114. It got a little dicey at the end, as both Alec Burks and Cam Reddish missed a free throw, leaving the Warriors a chance to tie or win at the end. For some reason, Thibs left Evan Fournier in for defense, and he naturally got shook by Klay Thompson. Fortunately, Klay bricked an open foul-line jumper to seal a Knicks win. Julius Randle continued his West Coast resurgence with 28 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. He didn’t have the three-ball working, but he was a beast down low.

Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media asks many questions that the Knicks will have to answer as the season winds down.