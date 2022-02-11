 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blazers Had ‘Strongest Interest’ to Acquire Jerami Grant

Perhaps the biggest deal of the deadline was the one that didn’t happen.

By Jeremy_Brener
Detroit Pistons v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant was one of the biggest names to stay put at the NBA Trade Deadline Thursday afternoon.

Ultimately, Detroit felt there was not a package significant enough to ship off its best player. But if he were traded, there was a strong chance Grant would have returned to his hometown and become a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Blazers held the “strongest interest” in trading for Grant.

Ultimately, Grant stayed but the interest that the Blazers had is significant.

The Blazers appeared to be heading for a rebuild this week after trading CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington, but the interest in Grant aligns with general manager Joe Cronin’s statements that the team plans to retool and restructure a competitive and contending team around Damian Lillard rather than tear down the team completely and rebuild.

