Jacked Ramsays Live: Trade Deadline Review

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at what was an incredibly busy NBA Trade Deadline Day. While the Portland Trail Blazers weren’t active, the league as a whole was - the Ben Simmons saga came to an end with a trade to Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

Multiple reports had pegged Portland as a potential landing space for Simmons if the Philadelphia 76ers were able to pursue Harden in the offseason as a free agent - as the Blazers would have the cap space to absorb Simmons without needing to send back matching salary.

The Blazers were also linked by multiple sources to pursuing Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons before the final bell, but the asking price of two first round picks was too excessive for the Blazers - and any other suitors at this time. While coming up shorthanded right now, those same sources expect talks to resume around trading Grant this summer around the time of the NBA Draft.

Following the deadline closing, Interim GM Joe Cronin, President Dewayne Hankins and Coach Chauncey Billups hosted a press conference laying out what the goals were, how they achieved them and what the loose hopes and dreams are going forward.

Hop on the stream and take it all in, it’s going to be an exciting ride - the Blazers have options, and the guys are going to lay them all out for you!

