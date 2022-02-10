No Deal For Jerami Grant

Ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors abounded that the Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant was drawing interest from the Portland Trail Blazers’ front office. Despite the rumors, no deal was struck between the parties, and Shams Charania of the Athletic reports that Grant is okay with remaining in Detroit.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report recently predicted that this might be the case.

Prediction: The buzz on Grant-to-Portland has settled down on deadline eve. Pencil this one as a very, very soft “no.” The Pistons hold on to Grant to find a better deal around the draft.

The Trail Blazers made several moves ahead of the trade deadline, including moving CJ McCollum to the Pelicans in exchange for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada and picks before dealing Alexander-Walker and Satoransky to the Jazz and Spurs respectively in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second-round pick.