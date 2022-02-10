Ben Simmons Sixers Saga Comes To End

The rumor of moving Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers was fun while it lasted, starting back before the season even began, but now that storyline has come to a close. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons is on the move to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a package for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

The picks include an unprotected first-round 2022 pick as well as a protected first-round pick for 2027.

While the dream of Simmons and Anfernee Simons playing alongside one another has come to an end, it was certainly enjoyable to consider the possibilities for the Trail Blazers.

We wish Simmons the best in his new home, and we hope to see him on the court soon. Simmons has sat out since the beginning of the season due to mental health issues.