NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Four-Team Trade Starts the Day

The NBA trade deadline arrives today at 12pm PT and we will keep you updated on all of the moves around the league here.

Kicking off the action is a four-team trade between the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit Pistons, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr.

Meanwhile, Shams Charania of the Athletic says that the Toronto Raptors are moving Goran Dragic along with a first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thad Young. Adrian Wojnarowski adds that the Spurs will likely buy out Dragic and the Spurs are sending Drew Eubanks along with a 2022 second-round pick to the Raptors.

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are engaging in a trade that sends PJ Dozier and Bol Bol to the Magic alongside cash and a future second for a future second-round pick in a move that saves money for the Celtics, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.