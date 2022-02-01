Nassir Little Shoulder Surgery Successful

Portland Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little had his shoulder surgically repaired this morning, and according to the team, the surgery was deemed a success. Of particular note is that the team released information regarding Little’s steps toward recovery.

Little will begin a treatment and rehabilitation plan and is expected to make a full recovery prior to next season’s training camp. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Little suffered a torn labrum after getting his arm tangled up with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during their matchup on January 25th. While Little felt that he initially had overreacted, an MRI showed the tear.

The shoulder injury and subseqent surgery marked the end of what had been described as a breakout season for Little. Over the 42 games Little had played during the 2021-22 season, he averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Heal well, Nassir!