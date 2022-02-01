LeBron James Could Miss Game vs. Blazers Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has missed the past three games with a knee injury, and he could miss the next one against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron is expected to miss tomorrow night’s contest and could be out for the next several games.

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2022

LeBron sitting is definitely good news for the Blazers. In their previous meeting on December 31, James scored a season-high 43 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 33-point win.

The Lakers will head into tomorrow night’s matchup as losers of three straight, but facing the Blazers could be the reprieve they need. The Blazers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night, who had lost seven straight games before beating the Blazers.

The Lakers are 5-10 without LeBron in the lineup this season and the Blazers will look to make that record 5-11 tomorrow night.