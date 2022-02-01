Blazer’s Edge Radio: Rock Bottom

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys will recap a brutal stretch for the Trail Blazers both on and off the court, punctuated by a blowout loss to the woeful Oklahoma City Thunder—minus star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—on Monday night. They’ll also discuss the devastating season-ending injury to Nassir Little.

In addition, they’ll debate the merits of the recently announced All-Star Game starters, as well as who is truly the team to beat in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.