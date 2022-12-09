POLL: Who Will Be The Last Blazer Standing?

The Portland Trail Blazers have a good mix of young studs and established veterans, but who has the most staying power in the pacific northwest?

To answer this question, we’ll give a few options.

Damian Lillard

Dame has the best opportunity out of anyone on the roster to be a Blazer lifer. It’s incredibly rare for anyone to spend their entire 15+ year career with one franchise, but Lillard has a chance to do it.

By signing his contract extension over the offseason, Lillard is on the books until 2026-27. Only him and Nassir Little can say that. During that season, whichever team rosters Lillard will pay him over $63 million when he’s 36 years old!

Nassir Little

Little is also an option on this list because the team has invested in him for the next four seasons at $32 million.

While his injuries over this season and last are concerning, the Blazers clearly like the 22-year old and hope that he can emerge into a reliable 3-and-D wing.

Anfernee Simons

Simons was also given the green light by the front office over the offseason. The team paid him $100 million over four years and rewarded him for his patience sitting behind Lillard as the backup point guard for the first part of his career.

Now, he’s starting alongside Lillard and has proven to be a player who can stand alone when Dame is out. At 23, he’s signed on until the 2025-26 season.

Shaedon Sharpe

The Blazers drafted Sharpe with the 7th pick in the draft and have him under team control making peanuts for the next four seasons.

After the 2025-26 season, should his 3rd and 4th-year options be exercised, Sharpe will enter restricted free agency, where the Blazers can match any offer he gets from another team.

At just 18, Sharpe has his whole career ahead of him, so that gives him a spot in this poll, but is he going to emerge into the star the Blazers think he can be?

