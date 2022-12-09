Should Blazers Ex Carmelo Anthony Move Overseas?

Carmelo Anthony should be playing in his 20th NBA season this year, but the former Portland Trail Blazers wing still doesn’t have a team almost two months into the season.

Anthony played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after parts of two seasons with the Blazers, but remains a free agent.

That begs the question, should Melo play overseas? A former teammate of his believes so.

“I would tell them to go to Pana[thinaikos]. That’s the main thing,” Derrick Williams said. “There are a lot of guys who can really play the game. Sometimes it’s about fit. But when you have guys like Carmelo or Isaiah, All-Star caliber players, no matter where they go, they would be able to fit right in and would be able to dominate,” Williams said.

Williams and Anthony played alongside one another with the New York Knicks from 2015-16.

Williams is having a tremendous season with Panathinaikos in Greece, averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this year.

Williams, a former top-3 pick like Anthony, made the move across the pond in 2018 after the NBA seemed to move on.

Granted, he was 27 at the time and still looking to play at a prime athletic peak. Anthony is 38 and has made a couple more dollars than Williams during his NBA career.

That being said, another future Hall of Famer, Dwight Howard, signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan and is enjoying tremendous success. He isn’t playing for the money, but because he wants to play and the Leopards offered him a home.

If Anthony wants to follow suit, the door is certainly open for him.