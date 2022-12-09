On This Day: LaMarcus Aldridge Moves to 2nd on Blazers’ All-Time Scoring List

Even though LaMarcus Aldridge’s career with the Portland Trail Blazers didn’t end as smoothly as it could have, he was undoubtedly one of the greatest players in franchise history.

His impact was felt on this day eight years ago, when he passed Terry Porter for second place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

In a game against the Detroit Pistons, Aldridge nailed a corner three at the end of the first quarter to reach the milestone.

Aldridge would go on to score about 1200 more points with the Blazers in the 2014-15 campaign, finishing his Blazers tenure with 12562.

Clyde Drexler still holds the franchise mark for all-time points with 18040, but that record is in jeopardy.

As a witness to Aldridge’s historic moment, Damian Lillard was nowhere near the record books for the Blazers, but in the past eight years, not only has he surpassed Aldridge, he’s coming for Drexler’s record too.

Lillard is just under 200 points behind Drexler and is expected to surpass him sometime in the middle of the season.

BE community, how does Aldridge’s scoring affect his Blazers legacy? And when will we see Dame surpass Drexler? Chime off in the comments section below.