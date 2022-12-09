Blazers Guard Damian Lillard Says He’d Like to Play with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard sat down with GQ Sports to answer fan questions in an episode of Actually Me that released on Thursday. The questions ranged from fashion to his relationship with former teammate CJ McCollum to who he’d like help from to win a championship.

Who did he pick for that last one? The 32-year-old reiterated his interest in pairing with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Watch the full video, here.

[4:09] If you were to pick a player that would help you win a championship, who would you pick?

“I would pick Giannis.”

Lillard went on to explain why he thinks the two of them would play well together when responding to a comment later in the interview.

[8:21] I hope he will get to play with Giannis at some point. Them 2 would be a very very nice combo.

“I mean, I would say just the dominance, you know, somebody that’s, you know, going to get to the rim. He’s a good playmaker, a good defender, disruptive, and the way he plays complements the way I play. I would bring something to the table that complements what he does and vice versa. Seamless.”

Lillard previously stated his interest in playing with Antetokounmpo in May of this year on Twitter. The two-time MVP has played his entire career with the Milwaukee Bucks, just as Lillard has played his entire career in Portland. The stars would have to align unexpectedly for either to reach a change of scenery.

And yet, the prospect will always remain tantalizing. Antetokounmpo, somehow only now entering his prime years at 28, is under contract through 2026 and regularly affirms his commitment to the city of Milwaukee.