Talk About Blazers vs. Nuggets Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to defeat the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season as the two teams meet at the Moda Center at 7:00 PM, Pacific. Last time the Blazers turned MVP Center Nikola Jokic into a sucky slot machine, producing 9 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and no win. Can they hold down Joker again? We’ll all see together.

How to Watch

Blazers vs. Nuggets – Thursday, December 8, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: NBA TV, Root Sports Plus, Altitude

Blazers Injuries: Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (probable), Josh Hart (probable), Drew Eubanks (probable), John Butler (gametime decision)

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr. (gametime decision), Collin Gillespie (gametime decision)

SBN Affiliate: Denver Stiffs

