Talk About Blazers vs. Nuggets Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to defeat the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season as the two teams meet at the Moda Center at 7:00 PM, Pacific. Last time the Blazers turned MVP Center Nikola Jokic into a sucky slot machine, producing 9 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and no win. Can they hold down Joker again? We’ll all see together.
This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.
How to Watch
Blazers vs. Nuggets – Thursday, December 8, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. PT
How to Watch: NBA TV, Root Sports Plus, Altitude
Blazers Injuries: Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (probable), Josh Hart (probable), Drew Eubanks (probable), John Butler (gametime decision)
Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr. (gametime decision), Collin Gillespie (gametime decision)
