When Will Damian Lillard Break Clyde Drexler’s Points Record?

Damian Lillard is only 221 points away from overtaking Clyde Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers’ points record.

Other than Lillard who currently sits on 17,820 points, no Blazer has even come close to Drexler’s 18,040 points since he was traded to the Houston Rockets in 1995.

Now, assuming Lillard is able to stay fit, his 2022-23 season average is 25.8 points a game. If he’s able to sustain this level of scoring he’ll get to Drexler’s record around December 21 when the Blazers are on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dear readers, we lay the gauntlet before you. Can you predict the minute, the quarter, the game and the shot Lillard hits to get the record. Below are the Blazers next 16 games? In the comment section, tell us what game you think Dame will do it, what quarter, what minute, and, as a tiebreaker, what kind of shot the record-breaker will be!

Here’s Portland’s upcoming schedule, for your reference.