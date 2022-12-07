Report: Knicks, Cam Reddish Agree It’s Time To Move On

The New York Knicks and Cam Reddish appear to be moving on from each other, 11 months after the Manhattan franchise dealt a first round pick for the young wing, according to the Daily News’ Stefan Bondy.

Reddish was pulled from the rotation this week, logging his first healthy DNP of the season in Sunday’s victory over the Cavs. He started eight games and showed flashes of the blue-chip potential that made him the 10th pick in 2019. The Knicks acquired Reddish from the Hawks in January of last season, but he’s mostly been on the bench and is now firmly behind Quentin Grimes in the rotation.

Selected out of Duke by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th pick in the 2019 draft, Reddish is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.

Standing 6’8, the 23-year-old wing still has an intriguing skillset, putting up career averages of 10.2 points on 32 percent three point shooting, 3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1 steal.

With the Portland Trail Blazers expected to make moves in lead up to the February 9 trade deadline, could Reddish be on their radar?