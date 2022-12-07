Gary Payton II Out Against Nuggets

Despite participating in practice this week, Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will not make his debut against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night.

Josh Hart (ankle), Drew Eubanks (back) and Keon Johnson (hip) are probable and Gary Payton II (return to competition conditioning) and Nas Little (hip) are out for Thursday’s game versus Nuggets. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 8, 2022

Payton II has been working on a return to basketball after undergoing abdominal surgery over the offseason.

The Blazers have had three days off to rest some tired bodies, namely Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks who are now listed as probable for the Nuggets game at the Moda Center.

Another beneficiary of the days off is Keon Johnson who makes his return to the court after missing 15 games with a hip injury.

He last played against the Phoenix Suns on November 5 when he put up eight points on two of three from long range to go with two rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Through six games this season, Johnson has averaged 7 points on almost 35 percent from three three, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals.