Timberwolves Sign Lakers Ex Matt Ryan

The Minnesota Timberwolves are adding to their roster.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted about a recent signing Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing ex-Lakers wing shooter Matt Ryan on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Ryan had a solid stint for the Lakers, making 13 three-pointers over 12-game stretch.

Ryan played in 12 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging just 3.9 points per game but also made 13 triples in his tenure. Ryan’s last appearance for the Lakers came on Nov. 30 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He’ll be expected to add to the Timberwolves deep-shooting attack, which ranks 28th in the NBA at 32.6 percent.

Should the deal go through without any qualms, Ryan could make his T-Wolves debut Friday against the Utah Jazz. After the meeting against the Jazz, Ryan and the Wolves face the Blazers on Saturday and Monday.