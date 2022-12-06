Blazers Legendary Broadcaster Bill Schonely Biography Released

Get out your reading glasses, Portland Trail Blazers fans!

Author Kerry Eggers has penned a book titled “Wherever You May Be … Now: The Bill Schonely Story,” which has recently been released.

Here’s a bit more about the book from Eggers’ words:

This book has an asterisk. It’s an extension of the biography of the legendary Trail Blazer broadcaster that I wrote in 1999. The entire manuscript from the earlier book is augmented by the first three chapters detailing Schonely’s life and career since then. An entirely new collection of photos is included. If you read the first book, it will bring back memories. If you didn’t, you’ll have a whole new set of stories about this original Trail Blazer who retired in 2022 after 50 years with the NBA club.

Schonely was the official play-by-play broadcaster for the team in its first 28 years of existence. He then transitioned into an ambassador role for the organization.

The Schonz officially retired at the end of June after 52 years with the franchise. He was the final active employee from when the team opened operations in 1970.

In April, Schonely was honored by the organization at a halftime ceremony in the team’s final home game against the Utah Jazz.

To learn more about the book, visit kerryeggers.com.