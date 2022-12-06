Blazers Guard Anfernee Simons Leads NBA in Unique Statistic

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has emerged as one of the premier distance shooters in the NBA.

Master statistician and NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry released a graph of the leading scorers per zone so far this young NBA season, and Simons made it onto the chart.

Leading Scorers By Zone. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/NKWNRzCeRT — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) December 6, 2022

Simons is shown to be the leading scorer from the right side of the three-point arc. The fifth-year guard is enjoying career-high numbers almost across the board, including three-point attempts and three-point makes per game. He is averaging 24.7 points per game and shooting 39.7% from three across 22 appearances so far this season.

Other names featured on this graphic include five former all-stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and DeMar DeRozan with the last two being the only players populating multiple zones. The two corners of the three point arc are lead by two other players enjoying career years in Lauri Markkanen and Mikal Bridges.