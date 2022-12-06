Lakers vs. Cavaliers, Mavericks vs. Nuggets Headline TNT Doubleheader

Another Tuesday has come along, which means it is time to examine the betting odds for the NBA TNT doubleheader. The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Lakers at 4:30 p.m. (PST) followed by the Denver Nuggets hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. (PST). So, let’s dive right in, starting with the early game.

LAL Spread: +5 (-110) Moneyline: +175

CLE Spread: -5 (-110) Moneyline: -205

Things to consider…

1) Anthony Davis (back) and LeBron James (ankle) are both probable to play. While neither is a slated certainty, this is huge for the Lakers. Having both of their stars ready to go, even if not playing at 100 percent, will give them a fighting chance to win.

2) Cavaliers forward Jarrett Allen (back) is questionable to play. Allen has missed the last five games with a lower back contusion, leaving the team without its best rebounder. If Allen is good to return to action tonight, Anthony Davis’s job becomes a lot more interesting.

3) After floundering to start the season, the Lakers have won five of their last six games, whereas the Cavaliers are 3-3 over the same stretch. Los Angeles is not the same team it was in October. That said, they’re playing on the road tonight against a better squad, so adding another W is by no means a given.

Main takeaway: This is actually a decent opportunity for the Lakers to steal a win, considering their relative health and momentum, so, if you like betting the underdog, here’s your chance. Of course, the smart money remains with the Cavaliers.

And now, the late game.

DAL Spread: +5 (-110) Moneyline: +170

DEN Spread: -5 (-110) Moneyline: -200

Things to consider…

1) Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) is still without a timetable to return. While this has not impacted the team’s ability to win games, it means we will likely continue to see the three-guard lineup featuring Bruce Brown, which lacks size.

2) As of writing, there are precisely zero Mavericks on the injury report. This means problems for the Nuggets, as 6’7” superstar Luka Doncic will be running the offense. Will we see the infamous “too small” taunt as Doncic scores? Probably.

3) However, and this is a big “however,” the Mavericks are playing on the road, where they are an abysmal 2-8 this season, while the Nuggets are 6-2 at home. Even with the aforementioned advantage for Dallas, it is unlikely that they will march into the Mile High City and topple the better team.

Main takeaway: The Mavericks are not a good road team and they are playing in one of the most difficult places to steal a win. Despite a probable size advantage, Dallas is not the team to bet on tonight. Put your money on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

