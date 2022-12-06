Blazer’s Edge Radio: Back on Track

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss a return to form for a Blazers squad that was desperate for a positive development—and got one this weekend.

After eking out a short-handed victory over the Utah Jazz thanks to a career night from Anfernee Simons, the team was buoyed by the return of Damian Lillard to defeat the Indiana Pacers for their first back-to-back victories in nearly a month.

The guys will also discuss the suddenly red-hot Los Angeles Lakers, an update to the NBA’s proposed in-season tournament, and an unfortunate injury to Nassir Little.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!