 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards All-Star Guard Bradley Beal Out ‘At Least A Week’ With Hamstring Strain

The All Star guard suffered the injury against the Lakers yesterday.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will sit for at least a week after suffering a hamstring strain against the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

The 29-year-old, three-time All Star has had little luck avoiding injury, only twice playing a full 82-game season, since being taken with third pick in the 2012 draft — three spots ahead of Damian Lillard.

Beal played only 40 games last year, suffering a combination of wrist, hip and thigh injuries.

Through 18 games this season, Beal has averaged 22.9 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. He holds career numbers of 22.1 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 4.1 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

Beal signed a five-year, $251 million extension, including a no-trade clause, to stay with the Wizards in the offseason.

The Portland Trail Blazers don’t play their first game against the Wizards until early February.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...