Wizards All-Star Guard Bradley Beal Out ‘At Least A Week’ With Hamstring Strain

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will sit for at least a week after suffering a hamstring strain against the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

Wizards star Bradley Beal is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after suffering a hamstring strain on Sunday vs. Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2022

The 29-year-old, three-time All Star has had little luck avoiding injury, only twice playing a full 82-game season, since being taken with third pick in the 2012 draft — three spots ahead of Damian Lillard.

Beal played only 40 games last year, suffering a combination of wrist, hip and thigh injuries.

Through 18 games this season, Beal has averaged 22.9 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. He holds career numbers of 22.1 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 4.1 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

Beal signed a five-year, $251 million extension, including a no-trade clause, to stay with the Wizards in the offseason.

The Portland Trail Blazers don’t play their first game against the Wizards until early February.