Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Fined Following Incident vs. Blazers

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 after throwing his headband into the stands against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 3.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2m7JaGE71P — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 5, 2022

The 30-year-old threw the headband into the crowd with 01.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Blazers 116-111 win against the Salt Lake City franchise.

Clarkson scored 24 points, hitting only 1 of his 9 threes in the game, adding 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 36 minutes.

After winning the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021, Clarkson has started in all of his 26 games this season, putting up averages of 19.7 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Clarkson was taken by the Washington Wizards with the 46th pick in 2014, before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Jazz for Australian Dante Exum and two second round picks in December 2019.