Blazers Starters Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons Nominated For Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers duo Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons have been listed as nominees for last week’s Western Conference Player of the Week award.

Other nominees...



West: Devin Booker (PHX), Stephen Curry (GSW), Luka Dončić (DAL), Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons (POR) and Zion Williamson (NOP)



East: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (BOS), Zach LaVine (CHI) and Dejounte Murray (ATL) https://t.co/Mxbh4KrMAy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 5, 2022

The mentions come four days after the pair were also nominated as Western Conference Player of the Month nominees for November.

The pair have taken on larger responsibilities with the team’s six-time All Star Damian Lillard recently dealing with his season’s second calf strain.

In games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers, Grant has averaged 29.8 points, 4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, shooting 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.

Simons has put up 28.2 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, shooting an astounding 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

Both players have been mentioned as potential first-time All Stars this season with voting set to get underway soon.

Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant took out the respective West and East awards.