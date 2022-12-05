Nike, Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Part Ways

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike Athlete, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Irving has been with Nike since 2014, and his sneakers were reportedly a top-five seller for the company.

Nike suspended its relationship with Irving in early November after Irving tweeted about an antisemitic film. Although Irving’s eventual and mandated penitence was enough to satisfy the NBA, his actions crossed a line with Nike.

On November 20, Irving acknowledged that he may have mishandled the situation. Via ESPN:

“It should have been on the first day that I was dealing with all this of just being there for all those that felt like this was antisemitic,” Irving said. “And I should have clarified that I am not antisemitic and I am not anti-anything when it comes to the way I live my life. So the learning lesson for me was just the power of my platform and the impact that it can cause if it’s not taken care of the right way. So meeting with different people within the Jewish community has offered me some clarity on a deeper understanding of what’s going on and the impact that was made and the hurt that was caused.”

It is presently unclear if another company will be willing to sign Irving after the controversy.