Talk About Blazers vs. Pacers Second Half Here!

After dispatching the Utah Jazz last night in Salt Lake City, the Portland Trail Blazers return to the friendly confines of the Moda Center tonight with the chance to win two in a row. Their test: the plucky, upstart Indiana Pacers. Time to see how the second half of this cookie crumbles.

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

Blazers vs. Pacers — Sunday, December 4th — 6:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Keon Johnson (out), Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out)

INJURY UPDATE: Damian Lillard, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks have all been upgraded to “active” for the game.

Pacers injuries: Daniel Theis (out), Chris Duarte (out), Tyrese Haliburton (questionable)

