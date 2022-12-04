Damian Lillard Will Play Against Indiana Pacers

After being listed as “questionable” on the injury report earlier today, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will play tonight against the Indiana Pacers, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (calf) is making his return tonight against the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Blazers forward Josh Hart and reserve center Drew Eubanks will also be available to play tonight. Like Lillard, both players had been listed as “questionable” for tonight’s game on prior injury reports.

Drew Eubanks, Josh Hart and Damian Lillard are all AVAILABLE to play in tonight’s matchup vs. IND.

Lillard is returning after missing seven games due to a right calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Hart is returning after missing two games with a sprained left ankle he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers last Tuesday. Eubanks will play after missing last night’s game in Utah with a hip issue.

That’s three core members of Portland’s rotation all coming back tonight. The reinforcements should make a huge difference, especially considering the Blazers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and could use some fresh legs.

Tip-off for the Blazers-Pacers game is coming up shortly at 6:00 P.M. PT.