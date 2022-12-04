Talk About Blazers vs. Pacers Here!

After dispatching the Utah Jazz last night in Salt Lake City, the Portland Trail Blazers return to the friendly confines of the Moda Center tonight with the chance to win two in a row. Their test: the plucky, upstart Pacers. Time to see how this cookie crumbles.
This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.
Blazers vs. Pacers — Sunday, December 4th — 6:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBA TV
Blazers injuries: Keon Johnson (out), Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out)
INJURY UPDATE: Damian Lillard, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks have all been upgraded to “active” for the game.
Pacers injuries: Daniel Theis (out), Chris Duarte (out), Tyrese Haliburton (questionable)
SBN Affiliate: Indy Cornrows
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...