Blazers Injury Report: Damian Lillard ‘Questionable’ vs. Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is listed as “questionable” for Sunday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, according to pregame reports.

This is an upgrade for Lillard, who had been listed as “out” on the pregame injury report for the previous seven games. He has been out of the lineup since Nov. 19 due to a right calf strain. Back on Tuesday, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported Lillard was targeting this Pacers game for his return to the court.

Here’s a look at the full injury report tweeted by our very own Danny Marang.

INJURY REPORT POR vs. IND:



OUT

Butler Jr. (Non-Covid Illness)

Johnson (L Hip Pointer)

Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)



QUESTIONABLE

Eubanks (R Hip Contusion)

Hart (L Ankle Sprain)

Lillard (R Soleus Strain) — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) December 4, 2022

Blazers forward Josh Hart and center Drew Eubanks are also listed as “questionable” for the Indiana game. Both players missed Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Eubanks was also listed as “questionable” before that game; Hart was listed as “doubtful.”

The other change on Sunday’s injury report deals with reserve center John Butler Jr. He’s listed as “out” with a non-COVID related illness.