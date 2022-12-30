Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic Out vs. Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic will miss tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the Blazers only have eight available players plus their two-way player duo.

INJURY UPDATE: Jusuf Nurkic (Non-Covid Illness) is OUT for tonight’s game @ GSW. https://t.co/kNExLgVkxY — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 31, 2022

For the Blazers, Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker will be available. John Butler Jr. and Ibou Badji might also see some court time.

Greg Brown III and Keon Johnson are also out with non-COVID illness. Nassir Little is recovering from a right femoral head impaction fracture, Justise Winslow is out with a left ankle sprain and Gary Payton II is still yet to return from offseason abdominal surgery.

For the Warriors, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green have all been ruled out.

Draymond Green, Donte DiVincenzo and James Wiseman were also listed as questionable for the game, which tips off at 7 p.m.