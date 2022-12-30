Blazers Ex, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan Considering Retirement at Season’s End

This year could be the swan song for a former Portland Trail Blazers coach, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In midst of turbulent season, Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has strongly considered resigning from his position, sources say.

McMillan was asked about the report during his pregame availability as the Hawks face the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

Nate McMillan responds to Shams Charania article. Says he will consider retiring after the season. pic.twitter.com/riSJPs11VP — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) December 30, 2022

McMillan, 58, spent parts of seven seasons with the Blazers from 2005-12. He’s also had coaching stops with the Seattle SuperSonics (2000-05) and Indiana Pacers (2016-20) before taking over as the Hawks coach in March 2021.

The speculation follows after a disagreement with Trae Young, that caused him to miss a game earlier this season and chatter around the team that he’s looking for a change of scenery.

Whether or not he’ll actually move on seems like an answer still months away, but the ball is now in motion.