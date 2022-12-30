Talk about Blazers vs. Warriors First Half Here!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

How to Watch: NBA TV, Root Sports Plus, NBC Sports

Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic (out), Gary Payton II (out), Keon Johnson (out), Greg Brown (out), Justise Winslow (out), Nassir Little (out)

Warriors Injuries: Draymond Green (game time decision), Donte DiVincenzo (game time decision), Stephen Curry (out), Andrew Wiggins (out), JaMychal Green (out), Andre Iguodala (out)

SBN Affiliate: Golden State of Mind

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.