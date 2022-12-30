Jacked Ramsays: Blazers Celebrating Damian Lillard & Gary Payton II’s Return

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for the latest Jacked Ramsays Live where they take on some of your questions.

But first, it’s a salute to Damian Lillard passing Clyde Drexler’s all time scoring mark with the Portland Trail Blazers. We discuss what it was like to be in the building as the franchise paid homage to Lillard’s accomplishment and what he’s meant to this organization in his time so far.

Then, it’s onto where this team is at right now and what they need to do to get right this month with such a home heavy schedule and how Coach Billups hopes the recent time off allows for the Blazers to perhaps push their defense back towards middling and out of the deep end of the rankings.

From there, we are taking a look at the health and return of Gary Payton II and making sense of the entire situation and what’s coming next.

What do we know about where Payton is at in his recovery and return? Is this a situation that looks like past problems with Portland free agent signees Festus Ezeli and Pau Gasol, players who got paid but never played a minute for the franchise or is this something entirely different?

Tap in for the latest now!

