Suspended Pistons Guard Killian Hayes Will Miss Game vs. Blazers

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes will miss next week’s bout with the Portland Trail Blazers after being handed a three-game suspension for an altercation with the Orlando Magic.

The fracas occurred on December 28 after Hayes went flying into his own bench after clashing with Magic big man Moritz Wagner.

The NBA also handed down a two-game suspension to Wagner as well as one-game bans to Hamidou Diallo (Pistons) and Magic players Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield.

The Blazers host the Pistons at the Moda Center on January 2, in the middle of a five-game road trip for the Michigan franchise.

The Pistons are already without starting point guard Cade Cunningham who recently underwent season-ending surgery on his left shin.

Hayes was taken by the Pistons with the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Frenchman has averaged 7.5 points on 28 percent three point shooting, 3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1 steal over the past two and a half seasons.