Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers tonight at the Moda Center, with a chance to pick up two wins in two days.

Last night, the Blazers prevailed in an exciting and hard-fought game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Behind 45 points from Anfernee Simons, the Blazers slipped past the Jazz by a score of 116-111.

The Pacers are on the fifth game of a seven-game road trip. So far they’ve defeated the Lakers on a buzzer-beater, but lost quite handily to the Clippers, Kings and Jazz. Last time out, the Pacers lost to the Jazz by a score of 139-119 on Friday.

As of this writing it is anticipated that Damian Lillard will be available. Unfortunately the Blazers injury list is still quite long with or without Dame on the court. Being shorthanded is not ideal on the second night of a road-home back-to-back.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers - Sunday, December 4 - 6:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Keon Johnson (out), Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out), Josh Hart (doubtful), Damian Lillard (questionable), Drew Eubanks (questionable)

Pacers injuries: Daniel Theis (out), Chris Duarte (out)

SBN Affiliate: Indy Cornrows

The Matchup

Contender or lottery bound? By nearly any measure the Pacers have exceed all reasonable expectations. Currently in fifth place in the East, Indiana is at a crossroads. Everybody’s favorite trade-machine fodder has played pretty good basketball so far. Is that a good thing for the Pacers? Indiana is on a seven-game road trip and the results here might have an outsized impact on the rest of their season. They’ve already lost three of four; finishing one and seven might just encourage a few “injuries.” With teams bunched tightly from 12th to fourth place in the East, a losing streak could find them out of the playoff spots before they sleep in their own beds again.

What Others Are Saying

Bennedict Mathurin was awarded Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star details how he earned it.

In 21 games, Mathurin is second among all rookies and first among all NBA bench players in scoring (19.2 points per game), ninth in rebounding (4.0 per game), and 10th in assists (1.5 per game). The only rookie averaging more points than Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, is Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the draft with 22.7 per game. Mathurin has the most total points (403), however, as Banchero has missed seven games with an ankle injury and played just 15.

Myles Turner is reportedly changing agents. Joe Lyon of 8 Points, 9 Seconds examines what this might mean for Turner’s future in Indianapolis.

The question for Indiana Pacers fans is what does this mean? Given that Turner has been in so many trade rumors not only this year but throughout his time in Indiana, this change should raise fans’ eyebrows across the Hoosier state.

Andrew Nembhard may have gotten on Blazers fans’ radar after his game winner against the Lakers, but the rookie is bringing it on the other end too according to C. Cooper of Indy Cornrows.