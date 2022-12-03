Talk about Jazz vs. Trail Blazers First Half Here!

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz in a battle of hot-starting teams that have cooled somewhat as the season wears on. The Blazers will still be missing NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, but that’s rumored to be corrected tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Before then, the 11-11 Blazers will be tasked with disposing of the 14-11 Jazz on the road.

Blazers vs. Jazz— Saturday, December 3rd — 6:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Gary Payton II (out), Keon Johnson (Out), Nassir Little (out), Josh Hart (doubtful), Drew Eubanks (out)

Jazz injuries: Mike Conley (out), Rudy Gay (out)

SBN Affiliate: SLC Dunk

