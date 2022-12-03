Analyzing, and Dealing With, the Trail Blazers Losing Streak

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! This week Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. join you for Dave and Marlow, Episode 7. The always-loquacious co-hosts got disrupted by the Thanksgiving holiday, having to skip a week between Episodes 6 and 7. That means the last time they talked with you, the Blazers were pretty much 10-4 and darlings of the NBA’s Western Conference. What a difference a couple of weeks makes! In the interim, the Trail Blazers lost 7 of 8 games.

The super-obvious question Dave and Marlow tackle is... why? Is this schedule-related, style of play, law of averages, or what? They talk a little about Portland’s defense, individual play from Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Jusuf Nurkic, statistical indicators plummeting, a couple more that are clearly rising despite the losses, and Portland’s bench play (featuring Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe).

Marlow and Dave also discuss which losses were the most painful, what the Blazers need to shore up, and how long it might be before they pull out of this tailspin.

Throughout it all, the co-hosts remain remarkably upbeat! They generally agree that a huge losing jag isn’t the end of the world, and that a development or two in the right direction might cure what ails the Blazers.

Oh, and they talk about the significance of a possible in-season tournament for the NBA too!

You can hear this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just hit play on the embed below!

Hope you enjoy!