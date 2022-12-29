Andrew Wiggins Doubtful as Trail Blazers Face Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will be doubtful to play on Friday night as the defending champions face the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiggins suffered an adductor injury against the Houston Rockets on December 3rd, but was cleared to play this past week after recovering. His return was further delayed by a non-COVID-related illness. He missed Golden State’s Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies and games Tuesday and Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz.

Multiple media outlets are quoting Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr saying Wiggins is doubtful to return against the Blazers, as he needs practices under his belt to reintegrate fully.

Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points on 51.1% shooting from the field, 45.0% from the three-point arc over 22 appearances for the Warriors this season, playing 32.8 minutes per game. He adds 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per night to the portfolio.

The Warriors are 5-9 this season without Wiggins in the lineup against an overall record of 18-18. They won all three games this week in his absence, however.

Golden State will also be missing MVP guard Steph Curry. The 30-ppg scorer is suffering from a shoulder injury and is scheduled to be reevaluated in a little more than a week.

The Blazers and Warriors will play at 7:00 PM, Pacific on Friday.