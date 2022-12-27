Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Praise Damian Lillard for Blazers Scoring Record

Golden State Warriors’ all-star veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green congratulated Damian Lillard on becoming the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer.

Angelina Martin of Yahoo Sports went in length about the praise that Lillard has received, including these high remarks from Green:

“Dame D.O.L.L.A, what’s up, my brother? Oh man,” Green said. “All-time leading scorer for an entire franchise. Crazy from a young fella from Oakland, California, who was never supposed to make it in this league, who was never highly recruited, goes on to Weber State, becomes a top-10 pick. “And then, head to the Portland Trail Blazers, and since Day One — we came into this league together — since Day One, you’ve been dominating and you’ve been a special player. To see you 11 years later still in the same uniform, still dominating, but at an even higher level than you were back then. It’s extremely incredible.”

Throughout their careers, Green and Curry have had their fair share of battles against Lillard both in the regular season and the playoffs. They have gotten the better of the Weber State product in 13 postseason matchups, owning a 12-1 record against Portland.

Despite dominating in the win column under the brightest of lights, Green went on to lightheartedly lament about the “points” that the Warriors had to “catch” at the hands of Lillard over the years. He has averaged 27.6 points per game against the Warriors in those selfsame 13 playoff appearances.

Curry chimed in with likeminded praise, lauding and encouraging Lillard to “keep doing it for the entire city of Portland and organization.” Both he and Green can relate to Lillard, as both stars have spent their entire careers in Golden State, remaining loyal to their respective franchise.

Lillard, who now owns the career scoring crown in Portland, is looking to ascend other leaderboards. League-wide, he currently sits at No. 77 all-time with 18,115 career regular season points scored. With 48 games left to play in the 2022-23 NBA season, according to his 27.5 points per game average, Lillard has the potential to score 1,320 points before seasons end, barring injury. This would catapult him from No. 77 to No. 58 all-time, trailing Milwaukee Bucks great Terry Cummings.

Fittingly, Lillard will look to extend his franchise-leading points total against the Warriors on Friday at 7:00 p.m.