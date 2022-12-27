Blazer’s Edge Radio: Tough Sledding

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss a rough finish to a brutal road trip for the Trail Blazers, featuring back-to-back losses in Oklahoma City and a third quarter meltdown in Denver. Making matters worse, the team will be without the services of Justise Winslow for at least two weeks due to injury.

A win over the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Monday brought an end to the slide, but did little to inspire confidence in the team going forward. At the very least, Portland will now have three days off before facing the defending champion Golden State Warriors, back on the road. Elsewhere, the guys debate the merit of some recent rumors around the Association as the new year approaches.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!