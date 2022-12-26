The Portland Trail Blazers will be without the services of one of their key reserves for at least the next two weeks, the team announced Monday. Justise Winslow, who sprained his ankle last Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, will be re-evaluated at that point.

The team shared the following press release,

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 26, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow exited the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle sprain on Wednesday, December 21. Further evaluation confirms a grade 2 ankle sprain. Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The eighth-year forward out of Duke, acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers at the Trade Deadline last season in the Norman Powell deal, has played a jack-of-all-trades role during his time in Portland. In 29 games this season, including 11 starts, Winslow is averaging 6.8 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists and one steal over 26.8 minutes per contest. He also serves as one of the team’s primary ballhandlers.

While his absence will certainly sting, help should soon be on the way. Gary Payton II is expected to make his season debut soon, and will likely fill the majority of Winslow’s rotational minutes. Guard Keon Johnson should also see an increased role.