NBA Stars Congratulate Damian Lillard on Blazers Scoring Record

Since becoming the No. 1 leading scorer in franchise history, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has received love and congratulations from several peers around the NBA, including superstars and former teammates. The Trail Blazers social media team put together a video compilation of each public message for Lillard. Check it out!

Love and congratulations from across the league for Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer, @Dame_Lillard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ne1oFbm5vw — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 26, 2022

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Dame, congrats on being the all-time leading scorer of the Portland Trail Blazers history. You’ve been working so hard since Day One. We’ve all been following your journey, man. Much respect. So inspiring. Keep going, brother.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Yo, Dame D.O.L.L.A., congratulations on becoming the Portland Trail Blazers franchise all-time leading scorer. Amazing accomplishment, man. I know we’ve had many battles and it’s been amazing to watch you just thrive in your career. Many more points, successes, and keep doing it for the entire city of Portland and the organization, man. Congrats.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Dame D.O.L.L.A., what’s up, my brother? Oh man. All-time leading scorer for an entire franchise. Crazy from a young fella from Oakland, California, who was never supposed to make it in this league, who was never highly recruited, goes on to Weber State, becomes a top-10 pick. And then head to the Portland Trail Blazers and, since Day One – we came in this league together – since Day One you’ve been dominating and you’ve been a special player to see. Eleven years later, still in the same uniform, still dominating but at an even higher level than you were back then. It’s extremely incredible. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to play against you. Kind of sucks that we’ve had to catch a bunch of those points, my brother, but nonetheless, I’m happy for you. Keep going. Our friendship has meant the world to me, and to watch you continue to have the success that you are having, such a special, and it couldn’t happen to a better person, my brother. Congratulations.

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers

Brother, congrats on No. 1 points in franchise history. That’s big time. You’ve done it all for that franchise, for this city. So, keep going and great job, my brother. Good job.

Robin Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers

Dame, even though I didn’t get any royalties for ghost producing and ghostwriting any of your albums, congratulations on becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Portland Trail Blazers. Dame D.O.L.L.A.!

Will Barton, Washington Wizards

Dame D.O.L.L.A. The great Dame. Congratulations, brother, on being the franchise leader in points, up there in Portland doing your thing. I seen it from Day One, one of the hardest working superstars ever, and one of the greatest, most humble people I’ve ever met. Bro, keep doing your thing. I’m proud of you. Hall of Fame Dame, baby.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Dame D.O.L.L.A., my brother. Just wanted to wish you big congrats (on) becoming the all-time leading scorer, Trail Blazer history. That’s an amazing accomplishment. You know, we’ve all been lucky to witness, you know, your greatness through it all. You know, grateful that, you know, we was on the same team to win a gold medal. So man, really happy for you. Excited to see what’s next. More to come. So again, my brother, congratulations.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Los Angeles Lakers

DL, what’s going on, man? I want to congratulate you for becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Blazers. Very proud of you, brother. Long way from West Campus. Keep going. Keep putting these accolades together, you know. A lot of admiration from this way. Congratulations.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Dame, just want to say congratulations, man. This is a special moment for you. I’m glad we have such a great friendship, a brotherhood, man. I just want to say, keep going. The sky’s the limit.

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans